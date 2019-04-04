Calderdale Council has narrowest gender pay gap of local authorities in West Yorkshire

Calderdale Council continues to reduce its gender pay gap, with latest figures showing that the council has the narrowest pay gap of all local authorities in West Yorkshire.

All local authorities must report their gender pay gap by 30 March 2019 as part of the Public Sector Equality Duty. Calderdale Council has reported an average difference of 2.9 per cent - well below the national average of 18.1 per cent.

In line with other local authorities, women make up the majority of the workforce at Calderdale Council; currently just over 65 per cent of employees are female.

One of the main reasons that there may be a gender pay gap in some organisations is because traditionally more men are likely to hold senior positions. However, women make up over 60 per cent of workers in the upper pay bands at the Council.

Calderdale Council’s Chief Executive, Robin Tuddenham, said: “We’re committed to continuing to narrow our gender pay gap and I’m pleased that as a Council we continue to perform well above the national average.

“I’m also proud to say we have the narrowest average gender pay gap of all the councils in West Yorkshire and we continue to make strides to reduce our own figure.

“However we aren’t complacent and we are determined to continue to make progress towards a zero gender pay gap; recruiting and retaining the most talented employees and enabling them to reach their full potential.

“Nurturing talent is a key theme of our Vision 2024 for the borough, and we recognise the value of a diverse and inclusive workforce to deliver the best for Calderdale.”