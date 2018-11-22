Calder Valley MP welcomes over £1 million of new funding to tackle potholes

Craig Whittaker MP has welcomed over £1 million to improve the condition of roads in the Calder Valley.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, announced at the Budget that a £420 million fund will be created to tackle potholes and other roadworks.

Calderdale Council will receive £1,747,000 to repair potholes, keep local bridges and structures open and safe, and help with other highways works that may be needed.

The Budget also announced the biggest ever single cash injection to improve England’s roads, meaning that people can get to and from home and work quicker, boosting the local economy and improving air quality.

Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker said: “I am delighted that Calderdale Council will be receiving this funding boost to improve roads, helping hardworking people in Calder Valley.

“This additional new funding represents a significant boost in road maintenance and is on top of £950 million we are already providing to councils across the country this year for local highways maintenance.”

