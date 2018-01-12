Town Hall Dental named one of the best practices in the country

Brighouse based private dental practice, Town Hall Dental, has rounded off a successful 2017 by being recognised as one of the best practices in the country at prestigious industry awards.

The Dentistry Awards, organised by American manufacturer FMC, is the country’s largest dental awards ceremony. Town Hall Dental was recognised for Best Patient Care, both in the North of England and the entire country. It was also awarded Best Patient Care in the North of England at the Private Dentistry Awards. Rachel Dilley, practice manager, said: “To be recognised with a national award is fantastic, but for it to be patient care is one of our greatest accomplishments this year. As a dental practice, you can have all the high-tech tools and treatments in the world, but if you’re not looking after your patients and treating them with the care and respect they deserve, it doesn’t mean anything.”