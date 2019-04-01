These salons have been nominated for our Salon of the Year competition - here's how to vote

This is your chance to vote for your favourite salon in your area as we launch our Salon of the Year competition. Are they a a cut above the rest? If so they need your vote!

The entries have been received, and we can now reveall the shortlist. We are now asking our readers to vote and the salon with the most votes will be crowned salon of the Year 2019.

To choose your favourite salon, pick up a Courier on Friday (April 5), fill in the voting coupon and return it to the address provided. The coupon will also appear in the Courier on Friday, April 12.

The deadline for receipt of votes is Friday, April 19

Here are the nominated salons to choose from:

1. Anna's Beauty, 18c Lydgate, Northowram

2. Anthony James Salon, 8 Central Street, Halifax

3. B Beauty Lounge, 29 & 30 Denholme Gate Road, Halifax

4. B'Hair, Piece Mill, 25-27 Horton Street, Halifax

5. Christy's Beauty, 46 Cote Hill, Halifax

6. Creative Beauty, 1 Kiln Croft, Stainland

7. Darfin Hair & Beauty, 213 Rochdale Road, Halifax

8. Eden Hair Spa, 2 Briggate, Elland

9. Ed's Hairdressing & Barbering, 4 Rawson Street, Halifax

10. Elixir Beauty, 1 Central Street, Halifax

11. Evans Hair & Beauty, 41 Wakefield Road, Halifax

12. Frankies Hair & Beauty, 238 Kings Cross Road, Halifax

13. Frantasia Salon, 24 Union Street, Halifax

14. Hairworks,127 Saville Park Road, Halifax

15. Harringtons Hairdressing, 6 Silver Street, Halifax

16. Healthy Beauty Bar, 112 Queen's Road, Halifax

17. Jay Byrne salon, 363 Skircoat Green Road, Halifax

18. KLM Hair at 43, 43 Wharfe Street, Sowerby Bridge

19. Lorna Stewart Hair, 7 St Pauls Building, Langdale Street, Elland

20. LouRae Beauty, 3 Sod House Green, Halifax

21. Michelle Collins, 2 Church Street, Elland

22. NTM Hair & Beauty Salon, 8 Waterhouse Street, Halifax

23. Organic Air, 159 King Cross Road, Halifax

24. Pin Up Hair & Beauty, 107 Keighly Road, Halifax

25. Radiance Beauty, 7 Westgate, Halifax

26. Rubys, 38 Bull Green, Halifax

27. SAKS Beauty, 2 Albion Street, Halifax

28. Salon 117, 117 Boothtown Road, Halifax

29. Sarah Prestley, 33 Towngate, Northowram

30. The Beauty Specialists, 4F Mill, The Courtyard, Halifax

31. The Beauty Lounge, 68 Commercial Street, Halifax

32. The Hair Boutique, 105 Haley Hill, Boothtown

33. The Hairloom Salon, 328 Dean Clough, Halifax

34. Therapy Skincare, 18 Rawson Street, Halifax

35. True Hair and Beauty Ltd, 25 Square Bank, Halifax

36. VIP Beauty, 26A Westgate, Halifax

37. Visage Beauty, 277 Queen's Road, Halifax

38. William Priestlry Salon, 1 - 9 Silver Street, Halifax

39. Xanadu, 69 Southgate, Elland