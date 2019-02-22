Parkview House refurbishment

Commercial lettings specialist and landlord Towngate PLC has completed the extensive refurbishment of Parkview House – part of the Woodvale Office Park in Brighouse.

With work having started in summer 2018, the overhaul of this historic multi-occupied building has now finished.

Alongside refreshing some of the office suites and communal areas for the existing tenants, a 2,040 sqft vacant space on the ground floor has also been refurbished to a high specification and is now ready for occupation.

The building – occupied by Saint-Gobain Building Distribution, residential property landlord Together Housing, business printing support organisation BPIF and national charity Community Transport – has undergone a full internal and external revamp, including the redecoration of all external windows.

The refurbishment of the communal internal areas has been carried out in keeping with the property’s period décor.

This has seen modern toilets and decorative tiles being installed throughout, while the original brickwork on the landings and stairwells has been exposed. New carpets have also been fitted across all four floors.

Towngate’s managing director Robert Smith said: “Crowther Turnbull Booth has done a fantastic job in overseeing this property refurbishment.

“The building forms part of an original 1800s silk mill, which is why we wanted to emphasise some of its historic features – the firm has executed this perfectly!

“We’d like to thank our tenants at Parkview House, who have been extremely patient with the ongoing work.”