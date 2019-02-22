New gym opens in Brighouse

Two health and fitness experts have joined forces to open a brand-new state of the art gym in Brighouse.

Ironside Fitness, on Foundry Street, is the brainchild of Rob Welbourne and Lana Southward.

Rob, 29, and Lana, 34, have transformed an 8,000 square foot empty industrial unit, marking a significant investment into the area and creating six jobs in the process.

Rob said: “It’s been a lot of hard work, but we are excited to be now up and running.

“The feedback has been really positive and we are really please with the uptake so far.”

Following a soft launch opening in January; the gym has been running its 10-week total body transformation course, Ironside Transform.

Its official launch party took place on February 15 complete, with DJ and a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The new facility offers clients the ability to take advantage of bespoke, brand new kit for a range of exercises including; weightlifting, powerlifting and cardio. The gym also offers personal training and over 46 classes from HIIT and strength workshops to women only lift classes and a family bootcamps, so there is something for everyone.

Lana added: “At Ironside we want to make sure clients get the most out of their training whatever their current fitness levels and goals.

“The Ironside team will provide encouragement and motivation making clients feel confident and inspired to succeed.”

Membership is £25 per month with discounts available for military, NHS staff and emergency services.

Ironside Fitness is open, 6am–10pm, Monday to Friday, and 7am–6pm on Saturday and 10am–4pm on Sunday.