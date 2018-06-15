Morrisons launch GIANT steak - and just in time for Father's Day

Yorkshire supermarket Morrisons is providing the nation with the perfect treat to make this year's Father's Day extra special.

The MASSIVE steak

Weighing in at nearly a kilo, the Daddy of all Steaks will be four times the size of a typical 8oz rump steak and will cost £8.16 for a GIGANTIC 32oz.

Morrisons’ 2,000 expert butchers across the country have been briefed to cut 32oz slices off a whole beef rump.

Customers who aren’t up for the challenge, can ask the butcher to cut a slightly less massive steak.

The £9/kg rump steak deal will be made available nationwide until Father’s Day on Sunday 17th June.

The supermarket has created the deal because of the phenomenal growth of steak on Father’s Day. Steak sales rose 41% in the run up to Father’s Day last year.

Rump steak is full of flavour and great for frying or griddling. The 32oz steak is approximately 30 centimetres wide and customers will need a large pan to cook it.

Matt Slater, Butchery Buyer at Morrisons said: “We know that many dads love steak on Father’s Day.

"This monster is an absolute bargain at less than £9 and we hope our dads will love it!”

This year Morrisons is also selling a 1lb burger together with a giant bap.

Uniquely, Morrisons sources its beef direct from British farmers, and prepares it at its own sites. The supermarket’s 2,000 professional butchers can bone, trim, seam, prepare and tie meat for customers in store, plus advise on recipes, cooking and wine pairing.

For more information visit: my.morrisons.com/blog/food/32-ounce-steak

