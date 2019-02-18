Lottie Shaw's Yorkshire Parkin cake to be sold in Sainsbury’s across the country

A Brighouse-based bakery using traditional recipes handed down three generations is celebrating the news that one of their Great Taste Award winning products is now on sale throughout the country.

Sainsbury's will be selling Lottie Shaw's authentic Yorkshire Parkin cake, a sticky ginger, oatmeal and treacle cake in over 280 outlets, so achieving the company's aim of spreading the joy of traditional Yorkshire baking nationwide.

Yorkshire Parkin was traditionally eaten on bonfire night, but has since become a firm favourite throughout the whole year.

Lottie Shaw's was born out of a desire to use traditional Yorkshire recipes handed down three generations of master bakers.

The company quickly outgrew the family bakery and have since moved to a purpose built 12,500 sq ft bakery in Brighouse, at the heart of the Pennines.

Already popular with the North's best independent food retailers and stately homes, the Yorkshire Parkin will be available in Sainsbury's in a take home pack.

Charlotte Shaw, of Lottie Shaw's, says she is delighted at the company's decision to support a distinctive independent local bakery on a national scale.

"We look forward to partnering with Sainsbury’s and spreading the joy of seriously good Yorkshire baking throughout the country", said Charlotte who developed the brand twelve years ago. "And to sharing exactly why Yorkshire Parkin is so celebrated in our home county throughout the rest of Britain".

Natasha Millard, Sainsbury’s Cake Buyer added that: “We’re always looking to provide our customers with distinctive products so we are happy to make this much loved local favourite easily accessible for shoppers across the country”.