How likely are you to be replaced by a robot at work?

Nearly 150,000 jobs in Yorkshire are at a high risk of automation according to a report from the Office of National Statistics.

And for those working in retail, restaurants or in farming the chance they might be replaced by machines is more likely than not.

A new report by the ONS has calculated that the probability of automation replacing you in your job if you work as waiting staff is 72.8 per cent.

This means waiters are more likely to be replaced by robots or machines than Leeds United are to be promoted to the Premier League.

How many jobs are at risk?

The study analysed 20 million jobs across England, with the probability of workers being replaced by automation at 44.8 per cent in Yorkshire, the best of the major regions in the North.

Of the nearly 1.8m jobs analysed in the region, the ONS estimates 144,000 jobs are at a high risk of automation.

However, 1.1m jobs, or 66 per cent of jobs in Yorkshire, have a medium risk of automation.

Where are the jobs at risk?

Employees in the Hambleton district, which includes Northallerton, has the highest proportion of jobs at a high risk of automation.

Statistics show 15 per cent of jobs are at a high risk of automation in the district, compared to only 6.9 per cent in Sheffield.

Those working in Doncaster should also worry, with 13 per cent of jobs at high risk of automation, equating to around 13,000 jobs in the town.

Workers in York are the least likely to see their jobs disappear to AI, with the average probability of automation at 42.5 per cent.

What are the jobs at risk?

Across England, the top ten occupations that are the highest risk of automation are;

Waiting staff, 72.8 per cent

Shelf fillers, 71.7 per cent

Sales occupations, 70.7 per cent

Bar staff, 70.6 per cent

Kitchen and catering assistants, 69.2 per cent

Farm workers, 69.0 per cent

Sewing machinists, 68.6 per cent

Cleaners and domestics, 68.1 per cent

Tyre, exhaust and windscreen fitters, 68.1 per cent

Vehicle valeters and cleaners, 67.8 per cent

Probability of automation by local authority

Doncaster, 51.5%

Richmondshire, 51.3%

Scarborough, 50.8%

Rotherham, 49.0%

Hambleton, 48.9%

Wakefield, 48.3%

Selby, 48.2%

Bradford, 47.3%

Barnsley, 46.7%

Calderdale, 46.4%

Kirklees, 45.8%

Harrogate, 45.6%

East Riding of Yorkshire, 44.6%

Leeds, 44.2%

Ryedale, 43.9%

Craven, 43.5%

Sheffield, 43.0%

York, 42.5%