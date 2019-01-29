Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council

These are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Remove conservatory to facilitate single storey extension and entrance lobby (Amended scheme to 17/01447): Lea View Cottage, Stainland Road, Sowood.

Variation of condition 1 on application 17/00368 to update list of plans to allow different cladding colour: Swales Moor Mink Farm, Swales Moor Road, Halifax.

Single storey extension to front (Revised Scheme to 18/00628): 36 Parkinson Lane, Halifax.

Prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order): 32 Church Road, Todmorden.

Internal alterations, amended scheme to approval 18/00070 including removal of partitions, disabled toilet and flooring over 1930’s stairwell, basement wall removal and new exhaust vent at first floor (Listed Building Consent): Somerset House, 10 Rawson Street, Halifax.

Improvement of existing access, new garden wall and alterations to internal layout (Listed Building Consent): The Croft, 290 Rochdale Road, Greetland.

Improvement of existing access and new garden wall: The Croft, 290 Rochdale Road, Greetland.

Demolition of garage to facilitate dwelling. Revised scheme to 18/00209/FUL: Land North Of Moorlands, Keighley Road, Illingworth.

Revised proposal to extant planning application no. 09/01609/FUL, comprising of the conversion of existing Melbourne Mill to 10 No. Town Houses, 10 No. Apartments and the construction of 4 No. new build Apartments: Melbourne Works, Melbourne Street, Hebden Bridge.

Extension to existing garage to create first floor printers workshop and offices. Reconstruction of existing rear extension and roof: Transaxle Services Limited, Bankhouse Lane, Salterhebble.

DECIDED

Non Material Amendment to application 17/01560/HSE. Amend the size of the glazed openings to the north and south elevations of the proposed extension, and to change the type of glazed door from a bi-folding door to a sliding door: Snay Booth, Wadsworth Lane, Hebden Bridge.

Two storey extension to rear: 12 Whitley Drive, Illingworth.

Management of trees (including pruning, removal of one tree and thining of saplings) Tree Preservation Order: The House In The Woods, Brock Well Lane, Triangle.

First floor and single storey extension to rear and bay window to front elevation (Revised Scheme to 18/00385): 27 Long Fallas Crescent, Brighouse.

Detached garage (Revised scheme to 18/00525): Heights Barn, Quakers Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

Agricultural barn: Hallstones Green Farm, Broad Lane, Todmorden.