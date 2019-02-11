Chance to have your say on plans for new Clifton Business Park

Residents will soon be able to see the plans for the proposed new Business Park in Clifton as they will be on display at upcoming drop-in events.

Creation of a business park at Clifton, near Brighouse, is a long-standing ambition of the council and would create significant new business and employment opportunities in Calderdale.

Calderdale Council is working with Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP), the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, on plans to transform the currently empty site on Wakefield Road into a regionally significant business park.

The site has been designated as employment land for some years, but this alone has not been enough to prompt development, despite demand and the need for economic growth. In future, as one of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Zones, it could house Calderdale’s growing firms, whilst also attracting new businesses from outside the region.

Draft plans for the site will be going on display at public drop-in events in February, where local residents and businesses are invited to attend, speak to the development team, and share their views.

Drop-in events are being held at Brighouse Civic Hall on Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21 February.

A session for local businesses will take place between 12.30pm and 2.30pm with a public session held between 3pm and 7pm.

Further details about the scheme are available at www.cliftonbusinesspark.co.uk, where there is also the facility to submit comments online. All thoughts and suggestions received as part of the consultation will be considered for any forthcoming planning application.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, Coun Barry Collins, said: “The potential new business park outside Brighouse would offer a significant opportunity for Calderdale to attract new businesses to the borough and provide high-quality employment space for existing firms.

“The drop-in sessions will give people the chance to find out more about the Council’s aspirations for the project and share their feedback with members of the development team.”

Roger Marsh OBE, Chair of the LEP said: “It has been demonstrated clearly in other parts of our region that Leeds City Region Enterprise Zones deliver for local business, create jobs and significantly boost the local and regional economy.”

The proposed Clifton Business Park would be one of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Zones, supported by Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP), West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Calderdale Council, and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

For more information on this and other economic regeneration and growth projects in Calderdale, head to www.calderdalenextchapter.co.uk or follow #CdaleNextChapter on social media.

