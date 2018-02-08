Brighouse digital agency partners with client on government campaign

A Brighouse digital marketing agency has completed a project designed to support getting more young people back into engineering as part of a new Government initiative.

Vizulate Digital has worked with North Yorkshire spring manufacturer JB Springs to help the company brand and launch its Springtelligence learning programme, as part of the Government’s “2018 The Year of Engineering” campaign.

The Springtelligence programme has been launched to deliver a newly developed series of learning experiences aimed at engaging and inspiring the next generation of spring engineers, as well as providing them with knowledge and skills in the areas of spring engineering and manufacturing.

Scott Brant, operations director at Vizulate, said: “Though engineering is one of the most productive sectors in the UK economy, there is shortage of qualified engineering graduates, and a lack of diversity in the profession.

“Effective, eye-catching branding and engaging online content plays a crucial part in launching the ‘Springtelligence’ programme to the digital generation, and we are confident that what we’ve created alongside JB Springs will be successful in educating more young people on the benefits of an engineering career as part of the Government’s year-long campaign.”