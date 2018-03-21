7 dream jobs currently available in Yorkshire if you want to work in arts, culture and entertainment

Thinking it's time for a career change? Yorkshire currently has plenty of interesting and exciting roles on offer in the fields of arts, culture and entertainment.

Storyliner, Emmerdale ITV

Are you creatively minded with a passion for soap?

This exciting opportunity is your chance to bring your story ideas to life and craft thrilling plot lines that will keep avid Emmerdale viewers enthralled.

Experience with drama script writing and editing is required, as is an understanding of what makes a compelling story.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Actor, The York Ghost Bus Tours

Throw yourself into this unique role with York Ghost Bus Tours, where you'll have the chance to entertain visitors as they venture on a spooky tour around some of York's most haunted hangouts.

Experience in stand up or improvisational comedy is a must, as is an enthusiasm for performing.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Museum Assistant, Brontë Parsonage Museum

The Brontë Society is on the hunt for two confident and friendly individuals to join the front-of-house team at the popular Brontë Parsonage Museum in Haworth, to assist in the interpretation of the house and its collection of artefacts.

Attracting nearly 100,000 visitors each year, it's a chance to show off your enthusiasm for all things Brontë, literature and history.

Apply here: bronte.org.uk



Trainee Director, West Yorkshire Playhouse

Ideal for budding directors looking to enhance their skill-set, this exciting opportunity at West Yorkshire Playhouse is a chance to assist on productions, receive mentoring and experience the running of a leading producing theatre.

Apply here: wyp.org.uk



Fairies, goblins and enchanting woodland creatures, Tropical Butterfly House, Wildlife and Falconry Centre

Channel your inner mythical creature and let your imagination run wild with this fun and entertaining role which is perfect for budding actors.

From fairies and goblins, to enchanting woodland creatures, Sheffield's Tropical Butterfly House is seeking talented drama enthusiasts to entertain visitors during their popular Enchanted Fairy Forest event, running from 26 May to 3 June 2018.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Producer, Common Wealth

Passionate about theatre?

This role is a great opportunity for an experienced, creatively minded producer to work on an exciting array of projects and showcase the inventive work of this growing theatre company in Bradford.

Apply here: commonwealththeatre.co.uk



Curator, World Cultures, Leeds City Council

Home to more than 12,000 items in its World Cultures Collection, Leeds Museums and Galleries are seeking to appoint a curator to bring subject specialist knowledge and the ability to build relationships across numerous sites.

Apply here: leeds.gov.uk