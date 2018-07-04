6 dream jobs currently up for grabs in Leeds

Tired of your job?

Make a change and dive into your dream career with one of these exciting roles currently up for grabs in Leeds.

Retail Store Manager, LEGO

Want to work in environment where creativity and imagination are at the heart of your job?

LEGO are on the hunt for a retail store manager to help driving sales, lead a team and deliver an exceptional guest experience, creating a successful, positive and team-orientated environment.

Apply here: lego.com



Sightseeing Bus Tour Driver

Ideal if you love to travel, this tour guide role will allow you to be king of the road, escorting excited tourists to the best sites of the city on an open top bus during the summer months.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Videographer, Welcome to Yorkshire

Are you Yorkshire and proud?

This videographer role will allow you to create engaging film content to show off the best of the beautiful county, promoting Yorkshire at its very best.

Technical skills of filming, editing and distributing video content is essential, along with a creative, 'can do' attitude and an eye for detail.

Apply here: industry.yorkshire.com



Dog Sitter, HouseMyDog

Perfect for anyone who loves dogs, this role will allow you to enjoy their furry company from the comfort of your own home, caring for them on your own schedule with full, part-time or weekend opportunities available.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Cocktail Bartender, Mix & Twist

If you see yourself as a bit of a whiz behind the bar, and love chatting with new people, this bartender role is ideally suited and will allow you to wow guests with your flambouyant drink-making skills.

Far from your average bar job, this is a mobile cocktail experience allowing you to travel to a range of exciting events across the country, ensuring plenty of variety.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Gaming DevOps Engineer, Sky Betting and Gaming

Fancy joining Sky's Gaming Tribe?

This role will allow you to join a highly creative team to help resolve engineering problems, deliver new tools and features, and test the performance and reliability of products, to ensure they are continually improving.

Apply here: myworkdayjobs.com