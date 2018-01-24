Brodstock 2018 set to be one of Yorkshire’s best festivals

It might only be entering its fifth year but Hipperholme’s Brodstock Music Festival is preparing to be one of the county’s leading fundraisers this Summer.

The organisers have lofty ambitions to raise over £30,000 on the day for their two partner charities.

That fundraising total would make the event the largest annual benefit concert for miles around which is no mean feat for a small community festival that is solely organised by a group of enthusiastic volunteers.

The first four festivals have already raised over £50,000 for Calderdale’s Overgate Hospice and this year the organisers welcome a new additional partnership with the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Since last June’s festival the event’s volunteers have been rightfully acknowledged through numerous local regional awards being nominated in the Yorkshire Choice Awards for ‘Local Fundraiser of the Year’, Yorkshire Gig Guide’s ‘New Festival of the Year’ and by the Community Foundation for Calderdale in their ‘Arts and Culture” category.

Neil Sheard, one of the evnt organisers, said: “The last two festivals have completely sold out and 4500 people attended back in June.

“We’re so grateful to the wonderful local musicians who all perform for free and well over 100 volunteers who put on a great family day out.

“It’s their efforts which enables so much to be raised for charity”.

Brodstock has quickly turned into a highly-regarded community event and one to watch out for in the 2018.

The event is held at the Old Brodleians Rugby Club on Saturday 16 June and tickets go on sale in March.