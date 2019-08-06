Brighouse teenager joins 45,000 Scouts in USA skills festival, opened by Bear Grylls

A fourteen-year-old from Brighouse is one of 5,000 Scouts from the UK joining 40,000 others taking part in the World Scout Jamboree, a skills and adventure festival happening right now in wild and wonderful West Virginia.

Jamie Hudson is meeting 45,000 Scouts from nearly every country in the world, sharing his skills while enjoying high adventure in a picturesque part of North America.

The Jamboree offers young people the chance to learn new skills that they can use in other aspects of their life and taste high adventure.

Jamie has been trying skateboarding and zip wiring.

The World Scout Jamboree is the culmination of two years of work for the leaders, which has involved camps and team building events preparing the young people for living on a humid site in West Virginia amongst Scouts from nearly every country in the world.

Jamie said: “Skate boarding was something I have never tried before.

“The team made it really easy for me to try and built my skills and confidence even when I fell off they helped me get back up and try again – I guess that’s what life is about as well.

“I am so glad I took the effort to come to this activity.”

The event was opened by UK Chief Scout Bear Grylls, who said: ‘World Scout Jamborees only happen every four years and tens of thousands of Scouts attend each one.

“They are incredible festivals of peace, friendship and adventure. Young people will make friends for life with people from over 150 countries, experience different food, language and culture while learning new skills.

“It will be the journey of a lifetime.”