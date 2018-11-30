Brighouse Station Friends bloom

The Friends of Brighouse Station have had another blooming successful year after entering the Yorkshire in Bloom’ It’s Your Neighbourhood’ competition.

At the annual luncheon at York Racecourse they were presented with an Outstanding award and received a National Certificate of Distinction, recognising all the effort and hard work in making the station a welcome gateway to the town.

A Gold award was presented at the ACoRP (Association of Community Rail Partnerships) event at Glasgow and a Bug Hotel area had been shortlisted in the country wide It’s Your Station Small Projects competition.

Passengers and rail staff praised the floral displays which survived the hot summer.