Brighouse musician shows his artistic talent at first exhibition

Brighouse singer songwriter Roger Davies has spent his life building a successful career in music but is now holding his first ever art exhibition at the end of this month.

A graduate of Batley School of Art and the recipient of the John James Hamer Award from the Huddersfield Art Society, Roger has, in his spare time, continued to refine his painting skills.

Roger Davies

A chance conversation with the Harrison Lord Gallery owner Steven Lord about their mutual friend and artist Peter Brook inspired Roger to show Steven some of his latest paintings.

Steven was immediately bowled over by the quality and originality of Roger’s paintings. He said: “I knew that Roger was a keen artist but I didn’t realise until I saw his work just what a talent he has. I immediately asked him to show me more and then encouraged him to create a body of work so that I could hold an exhibition.”

Roger’s work uses caricatures of himself in various Northern scenes which are often inspired by his songs and experiences as a working musician, some even including an impression of Peter Brook in the distance.

Roger celebrates aspects of his hometown of Brighouse in much of his work. Familiar scenes depict people, shop fronts, pubs and other local buildings.

Roger was inspired by artist Peter Brook

Roger considers his music and his artwork to be a real labour of love: “I like to make pictures which end up looking a bit like drawings, a bit like prints and a bit like paintings all at the same time.

“You could say the style is quite simplistic.

“The artwork, like my music, is ultimately celebratory and intended to inspire, inform and entertain.”

The exhibition, which is free to enter opens on Saturday March 24 at the Harrison lord Gallery in Brighouse and runs for four weeks.

For more information please contact the Harrison Lord Gallery in Brighouse on 01484 722462 or visit www.harrisonlord.co.uk