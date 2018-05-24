Brighouse hairdresser to pass on skills to Philippines kids

A Brighouse hairdresser is travelling to the Philippines to pass on skills to disadvantaged young people.

Annabelle Taylor has been chosen by global haircare brand Schwarzkopf Professional to join their charity initiative, Shaping Futures.

The 23-year-old will join five other UK hairdressers in August as part of the Shaping Futures team.

While there, Annabelle and her fellow volunteers will deliver training for up to 25 young people and adults who are currently living in an SOS Children’s Village.

They will be taught how to cut, colour and style hair and will then be offered further training or employment opportunities with local salons.

“Being part of Shaping Futures 2018 feels like the best achievement of my career so far,” said Annabelle, who works for Edward & Co on Bradford Road.

“I’ve only been part of this industry for six years, so it’s quite amazing that I’ve been given this opportunity.

“I am so excited. Not only will I be able to take my knowledge and experience to them, but hopefully I can bring something back as I learn from these amazing people and their culture.

“I love more than anything to be as creative as possible within the salon and give clients the best experience possible.

“I really want to share my enthusiasm and passion for hairdressing with the young people I meet in the Philippines, and I cannot wait to see what ideas they have too.”

Shaping Futures has been running since 2009, and this is the first year the UK team will be visiting the Philippines, following many successful years partnering with SOS Children’s Villages in India.

Each volunteer has been asked to fundraise for the upcoming trip.

To donate to Annabelle’s fundraising, visit her JustGiving page at bit.ly/2k7Xete.