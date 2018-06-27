Brighouse Gala organisers are getting ready for ‘the best show in town’

There’s not long to go until Wellholme Park is full of stalls, games and entertainment for this year’s Brighouse Charity Gala.

The annual event, which is in its 53rd year, will take place on Saturday (June 30) from noon until 5pm.

There will be something for everyone with a fairground at the top end of the park, donkey rides, dog show and new for this year is a climbing wall.

Brighouse Gala chairman, Peter Charles, said: “The opening ceremony will take place at 1.45pm.

“There will be a bandwagon stage at the bottom of the park with lots of entertainment including Roger Davies and his band at 4pm.

“There will also be gymnasts and twirlers, dance troops on the stage, Scottish dancers and more.”

The event kicks off with a procession from Garden Road at noon, travelling down and out onto Halifax Road, through Commercial Street and arriving in Wellholme Park at around 12.45pm.

This will be the last year Jean and Ernest Ainley will be gala presidents as they are retiring after 15 years.

“This will be their final year, they have been involved with the gala since its inception 53 years ago,” said Peter.

Brighouse Gala ambassador for 2018 is Damian Wales, 19, who is a cub scout leader.

He will be involved in the procession and take part in the opening ceremony.

Organisers would like to thank Biffa, Marshalls, Tesco Brighouse and Websters Insurance for their support of the gala.

Peter said: “I’m very much looking forward to it.

“We are finding it harder each year but once it’s happened and there are 8,000 or 9,000 people in the park we think ‘this is why we do this’.

“It all goes to producing the best show in town.”

Anyone attending as a stall holder must be in the park by noon as no vehicles, other than emergency service vehicles, will be allowed to move on the park after that time.

Admission on the gate is £2 for adults and £1 for children between five and 16 years old.

Tickets can be bought for £1.50 ahead of the event from outside Wilko’s and in Tesco Brighouse.

For details, visit www.brighousecharitygala.org.uk.

