Brighouse-based Yorkshire Payments invests £200,000 to launch new division

Payment technology firm, Yorkshire Payments, has invested £200,000 to launch a new Electronic Point of Sale (EPOS) division to drive business growth.

The Brighouse-based firm has invested the sum to provide SMEs across Yorkshire with access to EPOS hardware and software solutions as part of its growing product portfolio.

The company also has plans to open a purpose-built showroom in Brighouse town centre to showcase the technology before the end of this year.

Founder and managing director, James Howard, said: “Put simply, an EPOS system is a till point or hand-held device, like an iPad, that uses software to record information about each transaction.

“That information can then be used to generate detailed reports that give a deeper insight into trading activity.

“For example, productivity can be reviewed by monitoring what time staff clock in and out of the EPOS system, and stock and inventory can be checked using data that is updated automatically following a sale. Our EPOS division will be a focus area for business growth over the next few years.

“It is well-timed with the launch of Making Tax Digital in April, as EPOS integrates with popular cloud accounting platforms such as Sage and Xero, allowing businesses to upload digital accounts information from EPOS directly to the cloud.”

The firm has also recruited Jamie Bamford as an EPOS specialist.

Mr Bamford will oversee technical delivery of EPOS projects and manage client relations, with further jobs expected to be created soon at the firm.