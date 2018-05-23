Best foot forward for foster campaigners

Calderdale needs foster carers, and this Foster Care Fortnight the Council is stepping up its campaign to recruit more.

Foster Care Fortnight is The Fostering Network’s national campaign to raise awareness of fostering.

In support of this, and the regional You Can Foster campaign, members of Calderdale’s fostering team visited Brighouse Parkrun on Saturday for a special takeover event.

Runners in bright blue Calderdale Fostering t-shirts took to the 5km course and Calderdale staff and foster carers handed out information and answered any questions.

Throughout the fortnight, the council is also using a range of other measures to highlight the benefits of a career in fostering, including radio adverts, posters, social media and online advertising.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People’s Services, Cllr Megan Swift, said: “Children in Calderdale need loving foster families and during this Foster Care Fortnight we’ve been raising awareness of the benefits of fostering.

“Fostering is an incredibly rewarding experience.

“If you’re looking for a new challenge and have a spare bedroom fostering could be for you.

“In Calderdale we provide a generous support package to our foster carers including financial support with opportunity for progression, as well as local training courses and access to support groups.

“Our friendly fostering team are more than happy to provide more information and guide you through the process.

Fostering Fortnight runs until Sunday. Visit www.youcanfoster.org/calderdale or www.calderdale.gov.uk/fostering for more information about Fostering in Calderdale.