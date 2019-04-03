Artist features in new BBC show

Local artist Roger Davies will feature in a brand new BBC One TV show hosted by Nick Knowles.

Each episode of Home Is Where The Art Is sees artists compete for the chance to create a piece of unique artwork for a mystery buyer’s home.

The artists visit the home of a potential buyer to glean inspiration before delivering a pitch of their idea.

The buyer then chooses two of the three artists to create their artwork before finally selecting which piece they would like to purchase.

Roger said: “When I saw a post on social media inviting applications for the show I thought it would be a great opportunity and decided to go for it.”

Despite initially studying as an artist, for the last 16 years Roger Davies has enjoyed an eventful career as a musician. However, when he turned 40 in 2017, he could not ignore the urge to pick up his paintbrushes again.

He said: “I just couldn’t resist the urge to paint again.

“It’s given me a whole new lease of life and I enjoy it immensely.”

The Home Is Where The Art Is episode featuring Mr Davies will be aired on Tuesday, April 9 on BBC One at 3:45pm.