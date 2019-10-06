Application for The Range Halifax to sell limited range of food and drink items

These are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Variation of condition 1 on application 93/01877 to allow The Range to sell a limited range of food and drink items: The Range, Pellon Lane, Halifax.

Use of property as home for the short-term care of one young person under the age of 18 years old. (Lawful Dev. Certificate Existing Use): Brae House Bright Street, Sowerby Bridge.

Revised site entrance proposal to previous planning approval 18/01456/FUL: Rob Royd Farm, Beestonley Lane, Stainland.

Change of Use and Conversion of mill building to form 12 residential apartments: Marshalls Mill, Dean Clough Mills, Cross Hills, Halifax.

Revised site entrance proposal to previous planning approval 18/01456/FUL (Listed Building Consent): Rob Royd Farm, Beestonley Lane, Stainland.

Change of Use and Conversion of mill building to form 12 residential apartments (Listed Building Consent): Marshalls Mill, Dean Clough Mills, Cross Hills, Halifax.

First floor extension to rear: Cofton Cottage, Halifax Road, Ripponden.

Raised patio and balustrade on garage roof, link extension between house and garage with patio and balustrade on roof: 33 Half House Lane, Brighouse.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Wren House ,6 Kingswood Green - Access Road, Halifax.

Fell eighteen trees (Tree Preservation Order): Savile Bowling Club, Savile Road, Hebden Bridge.

Conversion and extension of existing office building to residential: Site Of Former Hipperholme Brick Works, Halifax Old Road, Hipperholme.

Two storey side extension: 703 Rochdale Road, Todmorden.

New windows & conversion of doors into windows: Upper Popplewells Abbey Lane, Warley.

DECIDED

Replacement windows and re-instatement of two mullions (Listed Building Consent): 4 Lower Shaw Booth, Shaw Booth Lane, Wainstalls.

Prior approval application for a change of use from shops (class A1) and financial and professional services (ClassA2), betting offices, pay day loan shops (sui generis uses) to cafe and restaurant (class A3) under Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 - Schedule 2, Part 3, Class C (a): 3 Carlton Chambers, Albert Street, Hebden Bridge.

Change of use from B8 (Storage and Industrial) to B2 (industrial) use (Amended Red Line): Plant Enclosure South Of Westercroft Lane, Northowram.

Conversion of an existing barn to a dwelling, including a new garage and plant room: Middle Midgelden Farm, Bacup Road, Todmorden.