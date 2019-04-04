All aboard for charity steam train fun in aid of Nick Smith Foundation

A Calderdale charity is inviting families to join them this May bank holiday for an afternoon of steam trains and family fun.

The Nick Smith Foundation will be taking over Ravensprings Park in Brighouse on Saturday 4 May between 1.30pm and 5pm.

Read: Ten of the most affordable houses currently for sale in Calderdale, according to Rightmove

The park is home to the Brighouse and Halifax Model Engineers and their two-track miniature steam railway.

The Engineers have kindly allowed the charity to host the event to support their fundraising.

The trains are suitable for all ages and for a single ticket price the young, and the young at heart, can take to the trains as often as they like.

As well as going for rides, there will a range of other activities and refreshments to keep everyone entertained.

The charity was set up last year by the friends, family and team mates of Nick Smith, known as ‘Smudger’, following his death at the age of 38 from Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Read: Are poor sports pitches and facilities playing their part in drop in participation numbers?

Nick, who lived in Lightcliffe, spent many weekends riding the trains with his young family at Ravensprings Park.

Rachel, Nick’s wife, said: “As a family we made lots of happy memories at the trains, including our son’s fourth birthday. I know Nick would love to see everyone having a good time and we’re looking forward to a fun afternoon.”

The charity has three aims - to support MND research, children having to face the death of a parent at a young age and amateur rugby league.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.nicksmithfoundation.org.uk/tickets

Read: Elland estate agent Ami raises £3,000 for charity close to her heart