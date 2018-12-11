Abzorb seals Giants shorts deal

Brighouse-based Abzorb has renewed its Associate Kit Partnership as Huddersfield Giants’ principal shorts partner for a further three years.

Abzorb will be emblazoned on the shorts of the Super League club for the fourth consecutive season, which follows numerous years sponsoring the ‘Giant for a Day’ event.

Huddersfield Giants commercial manager Brian Blacker said: “It’s always a delight to see a happy partner keen to continue with us for the long-term and it’s always been a pleasure to work alongside such a prestigious company.”

Managing director of Abzorb Steve Beeby added: “We believe there is great chemistry and a sense of shared values between Abzorb and the Giants.”