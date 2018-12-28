£65,000 funding scheme

Rastrick Big Local is offering £65,000 to groups in 2019.

The theme for Voice Your Choice 2019 is the Environment, the scheme recently announced.

A marketing cheque was recently presented to local groups for 2018 funding.

Friends of Rastrick Library received £65,000 to provide disabled and family friendly access to the library.

A grant of £59,500 was handed to Bradley Woods Scout Campsite to help create new facilities in Bradley Woods.

Rastrick Plays Better benefited to the tune of £5,500 to help update the Burnsall road play area.

And The Space Field Lane Rastrick was given £150,000 to help renovate the old community centre on Field Lane, part of a £400,000 renovation to provide a vibrant community hub for all people in Field Lane and the wider Rastrick area.

This will also included a community cafe youth club, Gateway club, slimming clubs, dance, bingo etc.

Any interested groups should contact Danny Leech for further details on Danny.leechrblvyc@Gmail.com