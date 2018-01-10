£35,000 upgrade to Brighouse gas main nearing completion

A £35,000 upgrade of the the ageing gas distribution network at Huddersfield Road, Brighouse, should be completed before the end of the month.

The Northern Gas Networks (NGN) project is part of NGN’s ongoing investment in the gas infrastructure in the area and involves replacing the existing metal gas mains with more durable plastic pipes.

This will ensure the continued, safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in the area for years to come.

Work, which began on January 3 and is scheduled for completion on Monday, January 22, has been planned in conjunction with Calderdale Council to ensure completion with as little disruption as possible.

Two-way temporary traffic signals are in place for the duration of the works but are being manually operated between 7am and 7pm in a bid to ease traffic congestion. There are also two road closures on Lawson Road and Mill Royd Avenue at the junction of Huddersfield Road. Signed diversions are in operation in the meantime, and temporary bus stops and a substitute for the pelican crossing on Huddersfield Road are all in place.

Chris Nevison, Business Operational Leader for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We have been working closely with Calderdale Council to carefully plan these works in order to minimise any disruption to customers.

“We thank our customers for their patience and support in getting them completed as quickly as possible.”

Anyone wanting further information about the project should contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email customercare@northerngas.co.uk - and anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999.

This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.