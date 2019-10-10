22 weird and wonderful street names from in and around Calderdale

From Slack Bottom to Doghouse Lane there are a number of streets in Calderdale that have some very unusual names.

Here are ten unusual street names from across Calderdale. These names were picked out from the extensive list of street names on the Malcolm Bull's Calderdale Companion website.

1. Slack Bottom, Heptonstall Slack Bottom is a road that is known up and down the country due to its unusual name. Located above Heptonstall the road stretches from Smithy Lane to (you guessed it)Slack Top at the other end.

2. Bean Street, Elland Bean Street, located at Upper Edge in Elland, is quite an unusual name for a road. It's unclear what gave this its name but it's unlikely that the street off Dewsbury Road was named after the tinned variety.

3. Cock Hill Lane, Shelf There are a few 'Cock Hills' around Calderdale including Hebden Bridge, Northowram and Cragg Vale, This winding road stretches from West Street to High Cross Lane out towards Queensbury.

4. Bonegate Road, Brighouse There are a number of locations in Brighouse with the name Bonegate, including Bonegate Road heading up to Waring Green. Historically the definition is the street of the bondsmen.

