19 photos that look back at 150 years of Lightcliffe CE Primary School

Read more about how the school plans to celebrate its anniversary here.

1. 1969 Rounders team at Lightcliffe Primary School back in 1969. Spot anyone you know? other Buy a Photo

2. 1965 Do you recognise anyone from the 1965 cricket team? other Buy a Photo

3. 1943 This is a picture from the flagpole dedication at the school back in 1943. other Buy a Photo

4. 1956 This class of pupils attended the school in 1956. other Buy a Photo

View more