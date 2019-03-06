100 years a snip in firm’s history

Brighouse’s most famous hairdressing family, the Taylors, who own Taylors and Co and Edward and Co, are throwing the party of the century to mark 100 years in business.

The event which will be held on Saturday 6 April at the Brighouse Party Venue, will see more than 140 local residents come together for an evening of dinner, dancing and reminiscing, as the two salons celebrate serving Brighouse for 100 years.

This year marks 100 years in business for the Taylor family who own Taylors and Co and Edward and Co in Brighouse. The original family business, which was started by Edward Taylor in 1919, has grown over the century to provide training and employment to five generations of hairdressers.

Today, Edward and Co is run by Gary and Heather Taylor with daughter, Annabelle, employed as a stylist; while Taylors and Co, the original family Salon, is owned by Jason Taylor.

Jason Taylor said: “There can’t be a family in Brighouse that hasn’t been through our doors at some point in the last century. Between us, we reckon we have delivered over three million haircuts, colours and restyles – and we’ve loved every minute of it.”

Gary Taylor said: “The party is a chance for us to say thank you to Brighouse for supporting us since 1919; while also raising vital funds for two local charities that are very close to our hearts – Martins House and the cancer ward at St James’ Hospital, Leeds.

“Tickets are selling out incredibly quickly, but if people would still like to show their support, we are also looking for donations for the evening raffle – so if there are any local businesses who’d like to get involved, we’d love to hear from them.”