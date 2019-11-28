Yorkshire farm owned by Gentleman Jack's Anne Lister up for sale - here's for how much

A period farmhouse once owned by none other than Gentleman Jack inspiration Anne Lister has gone up for sale.

Sutcliffe Wood Farm dates back to the 16th century, when the present farmhouse was built around 1713 for James Lister, ancestor of Anne.

Sutcliffe Wood Farm. Picture: Simon Blyth estate agents.

It is part of the Shibden Estate, later controlled by the now-famous landowner and businesswoman, who was the focus of HBO and the BBC's Gentleman Jack.

The five-bedroom house in Woodbottom Lane, Hove Edge, near Brighouse can be bought for offers in the region of £1,300,000.

Sanuel Sowden, who also appears in the series, lived in the home as the tenant of Anne Lister and her partner Ann Walker.

Picture supplied by Simon Blyth estate agents.

His son Sutcliffe officiated at the wedding of his friend Arthur Bell Nicholls and Charlotte Bronte.

The property is being marketed by estate agents Simon Blyth.

In its online post, the firm said: "This fine detached period home which once formed part of the Shibden Estate enjoys wonderful views over Red Beck Valley and stands in around 18 Acres with stabling for seven horses.

Suranne Jones, who played Anne Lister in Gentleman Jack. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire.

"The property provides beautifully appointed and flexible living space including a lovely self contained adjoining annex."

Some of the family's estate is open to the public - Shibden Hall itself, the main property, has seen a massive increase in tourism since the series' first outing this year.