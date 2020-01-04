Will this model Captur the market for Renault?

IF EVER a car was vital to a brand, it’s Captur. This compact crossover established a new market in Europe and won an army of customers.

So, the arrival of an all-new Captur is exciting for Renault which seems to on the crest of a wave. New Clio has already added verve to the company.

The new Captur

Order books are open now and deliveries are expected in March. So, what should we expect? Well, don’t be fooled by the exterior. It has been improved but it is still recognisable as a Captur – a good move, considering the original was neat and well received. It is inside which has really transformed and given how well Renault cabins are usually designed, that will be good news.

New Captur costs from £17,595 and is based on the same chassis as the Clio. Again, that’s good news, and the car is lighter, stronger and safer than its predecessor. It has a five-star EuroNCAP rating.

It has LED headlights across the range. The all-New ‘Smart Cockpit’ has a 9.3in portrait ‘infotainment’ screen, plus a larger boot with a sliding rear seat for greater versatility.

There are new engines with a choice of manual or seven-speed automatic gearboxes and a plug-in hybrid model.

The new Captur

All-new Captur is available in three recognisable and clearly defined guises: Play, Iconic and S Edition. All versions are well-equipped and come laden with premium features.

Longer than before by 110mm and with a higher waistline, Captur has a true SUV stance, which is enhanced by the tough-looking front and rear protection skid plates, the chunky protective mouldings that run the entire length of the lower body and the wheel arch extensions.

The interior follows the trend set by new Clio with the use of high-grade materials, including satin finishes and soft touch plastics, plus even more supportive seats.

Not only is there 17mm more legroom in the rear, boot capacity has been increased by a significant 81 litres to a maximum of 536 litres. Better still, the optional premium BOSE audio system is fully integrated into the left-hand side of the boot, meaning there’s no reduction in space.