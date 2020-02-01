Why this small car might be a smart choice

This won’t be everyone’s first choice but many families will adopt a Smart car into their fleets.

It always was a quirky choice, used by many as a second car. Or by young people as a snazzy first set of wheels.

Smart EQ

Now new Smart Fortwo is here in electric form. New Smart EQ costs from £16,850 with plug-in car grant. The Smart Forfour starts at £17,285 with a similar grant. The cabrio model is £20,420.

The Smart electric range features an 82bhp electric motor powering the rear wheels. All smart EQ models have a range of around 70 miles, while maximum speed is electronically limited to 81 mph.

Charging can take less than 40 minutes (from 10 per cent to 80 per cent charge) using a rapid charger, and less than six hours on a home wall box.

The EQ range features a re-designed exterior with new front bumper and grille, and new halogen headlights with LED daytime running lights and new halogen taillights. There are four model lines available; Passion Advanced, Pulse Premium, Prime Exclusive and the Edition 1.

Smart EQ

Standard specification on all models include multifunction leather steering wheel, rear parking sensors, smart media system (navigation, 7in touchscreen, charging station finder, Bluetooth, automatic climate control, DAB, and Android Auto and Mirrorlink.

The Passion Advanced is available on both the Fortwo Coupé and Forfour , and comes with 15in alloy wheels in a four-spoke design painted black with a high-sheen finish and upholstery in black fabric.

Pulse Premium offers 16in black alloy wheels; stainless steel sports pedals; and rear view camera. Coupé and forfour models come with a panoramic roof and sunblind, while the cabriolet comes with a draft stop.

Prime Exclusive models feature 16in black alloy wheels; full-LED headlights; ambient lighting; automatically dimming interior mirror; heated seats; and dashboard and door centre panels and black and leather upholstery.

Available on Fortwo coupé and cabriolet, the limited edition Edition 1 comes with a specially selected colour package in asphalt grey; radiator trim in black; black high-gloss decals; and 16in alloy wheels in high-gloss black with a red accent.