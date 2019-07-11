Top three place for Miller’s Bar

A Brighouse-based pub has been named as one of the top three establishments across Yorkshire.

Miller’s Bar, which is situated on Briggate, took third place in the Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub 2019 competition.

The title was taken by The Lister Arms in Malham with The Royal Oak at Ripon claiming second place.

The annual contest was first launched by Welcome to Yorkshire in 2011 to help promote Yorkshire’s amazing variety of pubs.

Around 800 pubs were put forward by the public to be in the running for Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub this year, which included hopefuls from across all four corners of the county and more than 16,000 votes were received in total.

The top 30 pubs from the first round all secured themselves a place in the Welcome to Yorkshire Pubs and Breweries Trail, of which copies are available to pick up at Welcome to Yorkshire’s stand at the Great Yorkshire Show.

This year’s trail is sponsored by Thwaites Brewery.

Welcome to Yorkshire’s commercial director Peter Dodd said: “Thanks to everyone that has nominated and voted for their favourite pubs across the county over the last few months, and a huge congratulations once again to all of the finalists and our winner The Lister Arms.”

Andrew Buchanan, director of pubs and brewing at Thwaites Brewery: “We are delighted to be working alongside Welcome to Yorkshire to support the promotion of pubs and cask ale in the region.

“We have a rich brewing heritage of over 200 years, so we have seen immense change in the pub landscape during that time. However, what continues to make pubs so special is the warm hospitality and quality cask ale that they offer.”