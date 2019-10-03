These fisheries have been nominated for our Chip Shop of the Year competition - here's how to vote

We are on the look-out to find the best Chippy of 2019. Cod or haddock? Mushy peas or curry sauce, with or without salt and vinegar, there’s nothing we Brits love more than a fish supper from the local chippy, and with literally thousands of chip shops in the UK everyone has their favourite!
Now we want you to tell us which of your local chippies gets your vote.
It could be because of the freshly-cooked food, traditional style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the place you use.
Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the way your fish is fried.
We have drawn up a shortlist of chip shops and restaurants which will compete for the title of Chip Shop of the Year 2019.
01 Ben & Eddie: 25 Bradford Road, Brighouse
02 Blakeley’s of Brighouse: 1 Canal Street, Brighouse
03 Brackenbed Fisheries: 10 Spring Hall Lane, Halifax
04 Castle Avenue Fisheries: 2 Castle Avenue, Brighouse
05 Elland Lane Fisheries: 116 Elland Lane, Elland
06 Field Lane Fisheries: 97 Highfield Road, Brighouse
07 Highroad Fisheries: 472 Gibbett Street, Halifax
08 Marks Fry-Days, Lightcliffe Road, Brighouse
09 New Lodge Fisheries: Savile Park Road, Halifax
10 Northowram Fisheries: 31-33 Lydgate, Northowram
11 The Catch: 3 Green Lane, West Vale
12 The Golden Haddock: 16 West Street, Sowerby Bridge
13 Todmorden Chippy: Stansfield Road, Todmorden
14 Towngate Fisheries: 13 Towngate, Sowerby Bridge
15 Wendy’s Fish & Chips: 2 Catherine Sreet, Elland
16 West Vale Fisheries: 27 Stainland Road, West Vale
Entries will be printed in this paper and online until Thursday October 17 2019, so you can vote for your favourite. So who is deserving of a ‘plaice’ in the list of top finalists?
To vote from the list, simply return the coupon on this page to us, stating the voting number, full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to vote for. Closing date for votes is Friday October 19 2019.
Photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand-delivered coupons to the office or coupons received after the closing date will also not be accepted.