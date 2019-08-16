TECH TALK: Avita LIBER 14" Windows Notebook

IF you're lucky (and rich) enough to own a Ferrari, you don't worry too much if it guzzles a bit more petrol and has a heftier insurance premium than a more functional car.

After all, you've got a Ferrari. And it looks great. And that's what you bought it for. And it makes you look and feel great.

AVITA LIBER 14" Windows Notebook in Ornament on Gold.

That's how I view the LIBER 14", a new Windows notebook from manufacturer AVITA, whose four unique and head-turning designs will really make you stand out from the crowd.

But possibly the Ferrari comparison is a bit unfair. Certainly there are competitors out there that might be able to beat the LIBER on performance and, yes, on price. But that could be said of any laptop, and indeed anything at all. There's always something bigger and better out there at some point in tech.

And it certainly doesn't mean the LIBER is lacking clout, as I hope this review will go to prove. So let's park the Ferrari looks for a moment and look at what the laptop can actually do.

The LIBER utilises the Intel® Core™ i3-8130U 2.2GHz/3.4GHz processor with high-performance speed, making the notebook ideal for day-to-day tasks as well as more complicated operations. It features 4GB RAM along with 128GB SSD internal memory (MicroSD card slot supporting up to an additional 128GB) and Windows 10 Home.

AVITA LIBER 14" Windows Notebook in Angel Blue

The 14” crystal-clear screen has TFT and IPS display technologies as well as 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution, making it ideal for watching a film on Netflix or your own high quality videos, though if you want to see either even bigger, the handy HDMI output and included adaptor will allow you to plug into your own 60-inch monster set.

The built-in Wi-Fi makes it easy to connect the LIBER when on the go and if Wi-Fi isn’t available, Bluetooth 4.0 is also compatible to connect devices to the notebook.

The rechargeable battery provides up to 10 hours' life so while not the best battery-life on the market, a whole working day can be covered easily without needing to pack the charger in a bag.

The LIBER is also equipped with the Windows Hello biometrics-based technology that allows users to authenticate secure access and sign in to the device using just a fingerprint. An alternative to passwords, it is a more user-friendly and modern way to access the laptop that gives improved convenience and keeps data safe.

AVITA LIBER 14" Windows Notebook in Pearl White

I found the two inbuilt speakers to be adequate, but with the laptop being of slim build, I have to say I've heard much stronger and they probably wouldn't get a party started. Plugging into the 3.5mm headphone jack is much better and delivers a far stronger and beefier sound with two channel stereo sound effects.

A 720p HD webcam allows for easy video calling and provides decent clarity of both image and sound. The notebook includes two full size USB 3.0 ports, one USB 3.0 Type-C port and a mini-HDMI with adaptor, so here is perhaps lacking a tad with its competitors and I would have liked to have seen more USB ports.

So let's move onto the laptop's crowning glory - its amazing looks. With a 5mm slim design and weighing just 1.46kg, its sleek and svelte good looks make my 2.6kg old Dell 14" look positively morbidly obese. A classy aluminium chassis with reassuringly punchy keyboard helps the LIBER exude quality and craftsmanship.

It comes in four designs - the elegant pastel shades of Pearl White and Angel Blue destined to turn heads when on the train, the Ornament on Gold and Paisley on Lilac set to make commuters gasp. The notebook formerly known as Prince you might say.

AVITA LIBER 14" Windows Notebook in Ornament on Gold

The AVITA LIBER 14” Windows Notebook is available for RRP £529.99 from Lookagain. It is also available from Grattan and Freemans with Box and QVC stocking soon.

Avita LIBER 14" Windows Notebook

Watch sports or programmes like Netflix in full HD