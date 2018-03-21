Stunning character barn conversion

Boasting a tasteful blend of period and modern features and finished to a very high specification throughout.

Access to the property is via a composite side door into a large luxury open-plan dining kitchen fitted with a range of grey base and wall units with laminate worktops over and Metro tiling to the splashbacks. Integrated appliances include a fridge freezer and dishwasher and there is a gas point and space for a range style cooker. This room is further complemented by mood lighting and solid oak flooring. The useful utility cupboard is situated under the stairs with plumbing for a washing machine and space for a tumble dryer. A most generous living room has French doors and an original exposed inglenook style fire recess with a solid oak head and flue for the option of a multi-fuel stove. Completing the ground floor is a cloakroom/WC.

On the first floor there is a spacious landing with LED lighting to the oak staircase. The master bedroom boasts a luxurious fully tiled wet room and there are two further bedrooms, one benefiting from a Juliet balcony with French doors. Completing the first floor is the well-appointed house bathroom with an L-shaped shower bath with glass side screen and a thermostatic shower over.

There is ample parking on offer and the garden area is low maintenance, having a blue slate shingle covering, which provides the opportunity to further landscape to individual requirements.

This address offers a most central base for the family or professional buyer, being minutes from surrounding town centres including Brighouse, Halifax and Huddersfield, with ease of access to junctions 25 and 26 of the M62 motorway. Also with schooling on hand for all ages.

No upward chain.

Price: £314,950

Address: Bowling Alley Terrace, Brighouse HD6 3EU

Agent: Benjamin Fitzpatrick 01484 711331

https://benjaminfitzpatrick.co.uk/