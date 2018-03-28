Individually designed

Combining a traditional construction with a modern design and layout, boasting the highest specifications.

Set on the fringe of the greenbelt and enjoying delightful views of woodland and farmland.

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises of: imposing glazed reception hallway with feature oak staircase and complementary oak flooring; very spacious lounge with front bay window, feature limestone fireplace with wood burning dog grate style stove and tri-fold doors leading out onto the rear garden; stunning modern designed open-plan dining kitchen with grey high gloss units with a matching central island and a host of top quality integrated appliances including an American style fridge and freezer, the bright and attractive dining area has an exposed brick feature wall and tri- fold doors leading onto the rear gardens; useful study; well-presented fitted utility room with a large larder cupboard, and guest WC.

To the first floor: landing; wonderful master bedroom with a glazed access door leading out onto the balcony with an open aspect over wooded farmland, the bedroom has full length fitted wardrobes and a spacious en-suite shower room; two further double bedrooms, and a luxury house bathroom.

On the second floor: landing; two more double bedrooms and a house shower room.

Outside; to the front there is ample parking and a spacious large single car garage with electrically operated up and over door. There are irregular shaped gardens to the rear with two flagged patio areas to the side elevations, with a central garden laid to lawn with timber sleeper built planters, and a raised patio seating area with outstanding views over Harrison’s Farm, Coach Road and Crow Nest Golf Club.

