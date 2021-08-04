View this centuries old place, with a stunning interior, for sale in the Calder Valley

Much of the house was built in the 1600s, and its mullion windows, large fireplaces and exposed beams lay testimony to its age.

With exposed stonework and floors, mullion windows and wood-burning stoves, Wadsworth Banks Farm presents as all things - cosy for the winter and cool for the summer.

It has exceptional views over the Calder Valley, with attractive gardens, three acres of grazing land and a barn with stables.

Its beamed kitchen, with an Aga, is a hub, while the main hall, with an open fireplace, has a staircase to the galleried landing.

The dining room with its woodburning stove could be a great room for entertaining.

From the main hall is the oldest part of the property with an exposed timber frame and panelled wall. This feature, between snug and sitting room, harks back to medieval times.

Further facilities include a utility room, a cloakroom, a pantry and a hobby room that has trap door access to vaulted cellar rooms.

In the west wing is the principal bedroom, with a dressing room that has a wash basin and WC. The west wing also hosts the house bathroom with its free-standing bath, and shower cubicle.

East wing rooms have the timber frame of the original medieval house. Two double bedrooms, a bathroom and study complete the first floor.

There is parking space for several vehicles, and a mature south side garden enjoys the best views of the valley.

Through a bottom gate is the vegetable garden, with a greenhouse, tool shed and a raised bed.

Further down is the barn with stabling for four horses, a tack room, feed room, hay store and equipment, and fields and paddocks.

Wadsworth Banks Farm, Raw Lane, Mytholmroyd, is for sale with Fine and Country priced £1,250,000. Call 01422 419890 for more details.

1. Hallway and minstrels' gallery A huge stone fireplace and the stairs and gallery dominate this space Buy photo

2. A spacious dining room Space to dine, and much more besides in this beamed room. Buy photo

3. A cosy warmth A lower ceiling and the log burner in the fireplace make this room snug and inviting Buy photo

4. One of the impressive bedrooms A polished bedroom, with wide mullion windows letting in plenty of light Buy photo