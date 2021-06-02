This stunning rural home with equestrian interest is for sale near Halifax
This property could be of interest to anyone with horses as it includes a timber built stable block and barn, floodlit arena, workshop and garage.
The house itself, that has been fully renovated, has three bedrooms and landscaped gardens with a dedicated barbecue area, and far reaching views.
An entrance hall with Indian stone heated flooring leads to both a good sized utility or boot room, and the study, with a fitted timber desk, that is ideal for home working.
The extended kitchen now opens out to a full dining and living area, the kitchen itself having shaker style units with granite worksurfaces, a Kensington range cooker with seven ring hob, and a breakfast island with an integral wine fridge.
It also features a wood burning stove and doors out to a decked garden seating area.
In the lounge is a multifuel stove set within an exposed brick chimney breast with built in log store, the room having beams, stone flooring and mullion windows.
Three bedrooms are on the first floor with the bathroom that features a roll top claw foot bath, and a walk in shower.
The principal bedroom looks across miles of countryside, and all bedrooms have fitted wardrobes.
Spring Garden, 12 Ploughcroft Lane, Halifax, is priced £595,000 with Charnock Bates. Call 01422 380100.