This stunning rural home with equestrian interest is for sale near Halifax

An aerial view of the Halifax area property

The house itself, that has been fully renovated, has three bedrooms and landscaped gardens with a dedicated barbecue area, and far reaching views.

An entrance hall with Indian stone heated flooring leads to both a good sized utility or boot room, and the study, with a fitted timber desk, that is ideal for home working.

The extended kitchen now opens out to a full dining and living area, the kitchen itself having shaker style units with granite worksurfaces, a Kensington range cooker with seven ring hob, and a breakfast island with an integral wine fridge.

The extended kitchen with dining and family living space

It also features a wood burning stove and doors out to a decked garden seating area.

In the lounge is a multifuel stove set within an exposed brick chimney breast with built in log store, the room having beams, stone flooring and mullion windows.

Three bedrooms are on the first floor with the bathroom that features a roll top claw foot bath, and a walk in shower.

The principal bedroom looks across miles of countryside, and all bedrooms have fitted wardrobes.

Looking over the property and its land

Spring Garden, 12 Ploughcroft Lane, Halifax, is priced £595,000 with Charnock Bates. Call 01422 380100.

Living room with its feature fireplace and log store

Decked seating and barbecue area