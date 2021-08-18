Stunning Calderdale home and gardens for sale

Its approach is impressive with a central water fountain and pond, and two driveways covered by sensor lighting.

With four bedrooms, this property also has an annex with shower room on the lower ground floor, that could adapt to a range of purposes.

A spacious entrance hall leads to the lounge and a sitting room.

The lounge, with a coal effect gas fire, cast iron hearth and timber surround, has patio doors out to a large balcony - a good place to entertain.

In the dining kitchen are integral appliances that include twin fridges, a dishwasher and a dual fuel oven with seven-ring hob. There's a separate utility room.

All four double bedrooms are upstairs, with a stylish house bathroom. Two bedrooms have air conditioning, and three have fitted wardrobes.

A principal bedroom has a luxury en-suite shower room.

Gardens have lawns fringed with trees, flowers and shrubs, with paved patio areas. The house has an integral double garage.

For sale with Charnock Bates estate agents, Bracken Lodge, Bracken Road, Brighouse is priced £695,000. Call 01422 430043 for more information.

1. A spacious lounge This room has patio doors to the balcony outside

2. The dining room Again, this room has patio doors leading outside

3. Open hall and staircase Large windows and natural light feature throughout the property

4. Family room with study Flexible space used currently as an office