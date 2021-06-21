See this majestic Hall and grounds - for sale in Calderdale

Its grand, stone pillared entrance opens in to a reception hall, with more pillars, a stone flagged floor, and a statement staircase.

Below the stairs is access to the basement with its two cellars and barrel vaulted rooms used as offices.

A working cast iron fireplace with marble hearth and Adam style surround is in the drawing room, with floor to ceiling sash windows.

The dining room, with focal fireplace, enjoys garden views, while a cosy snug opens through to the drawing room, kitchen and a lobby.

The dining kitchen has a stunning fitted Verenna kitchen with contemporary style units, and a gas and electric four oven Aga among many features.

From first floor landings, the principal double bedroom has parkland-style views, and electric curtains to windows, with under floor heating and a luxurious Jack and Jill en suite.

One of three remaining bedrooms has a period porcelain wash basin. Another has exceptional views and a painted timber fireplace with cast iron inset.

The hall’s grounds, accessed through electric gates, include a cobbled parking area and a detached double garage.

Mature gardens include a summerhouse. There is a well-screened area with an expansive lawn, a rockery, trees, flowers and shrubs.

Toothill Hall on Toothill Lane, Brighouse, is for sale with Simon Blyth estate agents. Call 01484 651878 for more information.

