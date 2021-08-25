See this home with stables and a paddock, for sale near Halifax

The approach to the property is by a driveway that curves around a shaped lawn

This family home, with land and a stable block, is for sale in Holywell Green.

Wednesday, 25th August 2021
Extensive gardens have a wide expanse of lawn, with trees and shrubs, and a long terrace.

The land of around 1.4 acres, includes a paddock, a timber stable block and a detached garage.

A breakfasting kitchen has cream units, with integral appliances and granite work surfaces, and an Aga cooker is set within an exposed brick chimney breast.

African walnut flooring is a feature of both dining and sitting rooms, that display exposed ceiling beams.

A multi fuel stove in the lounge is set within a stone hearth, and patio doors lead outside.

There is a conservatory, and a useful cellar.

Bespoke fitted wardrobes are within all bedrooms on the first floor. An exposed brick wall with fireplace is a feature in one room..

The principal bedroom has an en-suite shower room, while the main bathroom is quite luxurious: its large oval bath has a jacuzzi setting.

Dry stone walls with fencing surround the paddock, and a building known as ‘The Old Croft’ could be redeveloped for future use, subject to planning.

This semi-rural home is close to the motorway network.

New Royd, Jagger Green, Holywell Green, is for sale with Charnock Bates, priced £675,000.

Call 01422 380100 for details.

