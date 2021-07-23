See inside this manorial home, for sale for £1,750,000 in Calderdale

On the edge of Southowram, where Emily Bronte reputedly wrote poetry and gained inspiration for Wuthering Heights, Grade ll Listed Ashday Hall.stands, with views across the valley.

It has extensive gardens, an orchard, tennis court, and grazing land.

With four reception rooms, and six bedrooms, the Hall combines period elegance with modern comforts.

From its impressive entrance hall to reception rooms with wood panelled walls, and a billiard room, the Hall has distinctive style.

The dining kitchen features cream oak units with Corian and Granite worktops, a three oven AGA and an island workstation, and has French double doors leading outside.

On the first floor are five bedrooms, one with dressing room and en suite, and three bathrooms.

Well stocked gardens include a terrace with fountain, and an al fresco dining area.

There are lawns and an oak framed canopy to house a hot tub - with views. Apple trees fill the orchard.

There is scope for further development with several outbuildings.

Ashday Farm is a separate negotiation, with 75 acres.

Ashday Hall, near Brighouse, is for sale with Fine and Country. Call 01422 419890 for further details.

