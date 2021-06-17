Former Grade II listed Calderdale chapel on market for £500,000

The Chapel, Wyke Old Lane, Bailiff Bridge. Picture: Walker Singleton

The property briefly comprises a Grade II Listed former Chapel having being sympathetically converted into a hybrid bespoke office and workshop unit benefiting from a small yard/compound to the side and rear of the building.

Internally, the property consists of individual two storey offices exhibiting original ornate character features together with ancillary reception entrance, meeting rooms and kitchen/wc provision.

The offices benefit from carpeting throughout, plaster & decorated walls, perimeter data trunking and fluorescent lighting.

The workshop section is single storey having direct access to the private yard via a steel roller shutter. The unit benefits from a solid concrete floor, good eaves height and internal access to the offices.

Mains services to include electric, water and drainage are connected to the property. These services have not been tried or tested and interested parties are advised to satisfy themselves as to their condition and suitability.