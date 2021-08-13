For sale: Iconic Brighouse venue dating back to 1930s goes on the market for £650,000

The premises on Bradford Road is a substantial dance hall and leisure venue facility which has most recently been Venue 73 and also known as the Ritz Ballroom.

The property is on the market for £650,000 and dates back to 1937 when it opened as a cinema, the first in Brighouse.

It closed in 1963 and re-opened as a bingo hall in 1965 before being bought in 1981, when it was refurbished and converted to a dance hall.

Over the years it has popped up on our TV screens from time to time including during A Touch of Frost in 2003 and in an episode of Heartbeat back in 1992.

The description from Walker Singleton reads: "The property comprises a substantial dance hall and leisure venue facility providing ground floor accommodation to include reception entrance foyer with ticket booth, office and relevant w/c facilities.

"The main dance hall benefits from a sprung dance floor with bar and perimeter seating. Additional accommodation includes kitchen and beer cellar stores, customer w/c’s at a split level below the stage area together with dressing room facilities above the stage area.

"There is also a three bedroom apartment above the front section of the property.

"Externally there is off-street designated car parking for approx. 50 cars together with outbuilding garage/stores. The site sits on approximately 0.3 Hectares (0.73 Acres), or thereabouts and is considered suitable for redevelopment subject to Planning Permission.

"All mains services are connected to the property.

"Please note that these services have not been tried or tested and interested parties are advised to satisfy themselves as to their condition and suitability."