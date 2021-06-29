Amazing views from this home, currently for sale in Calderdale

But that’s not all it has to recommend it, as the views from some rooms, its sun terrace and Juliet balconies are stunning.

You can gaze over miles of countryside while having breakfast, or simply while relaxing.

With six bedrooms, this home has further self-contained accommodation that currently houses a day nursery - with masses of potential for other uses.

The lower ground floor has its own secure entrances.

A lounge with dining room has doors out to a Juliet balcony, as does the fitted dining kitchen.

A hallway, utility room and ground floor WC add to ground floor facilities.

Two first floor bedrooms have en suites, and on the lower ground floor is the master bedroom with underfloor heating, an ensuite, and patio doors to the sun terrace.

There are three further bedrooms at this level, all with underfloor heating, with one currently used as a games room, and another as an office.

One has an en suite shower room and two open out to the sun terrace.

A shared family bathroom has a spa bath with shower.

The rear garden is paved, with an artificial lawn, and there is an integral double garage, with driveway parking for up to five cars.

The self-contained unit has steps from the driveway, with a kitchenette, and a shower room.

This Cross Hill, Greetland, home is for sale with estate agents Edkins and Holmes, priced £525,000. Call 01422 310044 for more information.

1. Glorious outlook Open plan living while looking out over scenic countryside Buy photo

2. Style and comfort The living and dining room Buy photo

3. Bedroom space One of the bedrooms within the property, with patio doors leading out to a terrace Buy photo

4. Outdoor terrace A facility for dining al fresco, or for sitting out or sunbathing while enjoying rural views Buy photo