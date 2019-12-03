Historic Calder Valley hall is sold to transform and help disadvantaged children

A historic hall in the Calder Valley has been sold and will be transformed into a home for disadvantaged children.

The iconic Brearley Hall has been purchased by Timeout Children’s Homes Limited with funding support from Barclays.

Read: Why Halifax's Home Bargains store will be closed on Boxing Day

The business provides specialist care and education to disadvantaged children and the purchase of Brearley Hall is their 16th home and will be redeveloped over the next two years.

Situated in the heart of Bronte country the 17th century manor house was recorded in the 1841 census as being the home of Patrick Branwell Bronte, during his time working as a clerk at Luddenden Foot Station and brother to Bronte sisters Charlotte, Emily and Anne.

Sitting in a 44-acre grounds consisting of formal gardens woodlands and paddocks, the setting will be ideal for young people to support their outside learning.

Dominic Macauley, Managing Director, Timeout Children’s Homes Limited said: “We’re a family run organisation which we established with the aim of making a real and lasting difference to the lives of children with complex needs.

Read: How to help the RSPCA in Halifax over Christmas

"Brearley Hall will enable us to reach more children to offer one to one care so that we can nurture them to learn how to live a positive and independent life.

"The redevelopment of the hall is the largest project we’ve taken on so far and Barclays support means that we can totally refurbish the hall to provide state of the art facilities in this iconic historical setting.”

Timeout Children’s Homes operate across 16 sites and they will be recruiting locally once the redevelopment has completed.

Tom Islip, Barclays Business Relationship Director put together the funding package for the deal and said: “Dominic and his team are passionate about the service they provide for young people and they really impressed me with their growth plans supporting more disadvantaged children through therapeutic and education care.

"Timeout has become a first-call company for many local authorities and their dedication to provide tailored education for every pupil is exceptional.”

Read: 17 famous faces that have performed in Halifax over the years