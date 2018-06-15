Four Yorkshire towns named among UK's top 10 staycation spots

Four Yorkshire towns have been named among the UK's most popular staycations destinations, as the trend for holidaying at home continues to grow.

The pretty seaside town on Whitby proved to be holiday-makers favourite destination in Yorkshire, with the town just missing out on the top staycation spot overall, coming in second behind Yarmouth in the Isle of Wight.

Scarborough was among one of Yorkshire's most popular holiday destinations

Among the other towns to make the UK top ten were Filey, Scarborough and Pickering, according to new research from Sykes Holiday Cottages.

Sykes' booking data revealed the four towns were among the most-visited staycation destinations in the UK last year, proving Yorkshire is highly sought-after when holidaying at home.

The rise of the staycation

The trend for staying in the UK for a holiday is growing increasingly popular, with eight in ten (81 per cent) people across Yorkshire and the Humber planning to holiday closer to home over the rest of the year - a rise from just 58 per cent in 2017.

Avoiding the hassle associated with travelling abroad and saving money were credited as the main reasons why staycations have become more attracted, with 57 per cent of Yorkshrie respondents surveyed saying these were both a driving factor.

Almost half (48 per cent) believed the UK has enough beautiful destinations that there is no need to holiday elsewhere, while around a fifth (18 per cent) prefered to holiday at home because they couldn't bear to be parted from their pets.

Nostalgia could also be a persuading factor in persuading people to discover what is on their doorstep, with as many as nine in ten of those in the region having holidayed in the UK themselves while growing up.

A touch of luxury

When choosing a place to vacation research showed holidaymakers want a touch of luxury, with as many as a fifth (21 per cent) of people looking for a hot tub when selecting their staycation accommodation - the highest proportion of any UK region.

Also on the wish-list when choosing accommodation were beach views (43 per cent), a good WiFi connection (40 per cent) and a nearby pub (32 per cent).

Speaking of the staycation boom, particularly here in Yorkshire, Graham Donoghue, chief executive of Sykes Holiday Cottages, said:

"Those living in Yorkshire and the Humber have open countryside and the famous North York Moors up their sleeve, so the area is proving a popular hotspot with staycationers.

"It's impressive that so many of Yorkshire's seaside towns have made the list and it's a great vote of confidence in the region's hospitality.

"This staycation boom is also good news for the region economically too. Raising the profile of the region's success will only help to inspire more people to explore its towns and villages."

The top ten staycation destinations of 2017

Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

Whitby, North Yorkshire

Filey, North Yorkshire

Falmouth, Cornwall

Windermere, Cumbria

Scarborough, North Yorkshire

Pickering, North Yorkshire

Benllech, North Wales

Beadnell, Northumberland

Llandudno, North Wales

